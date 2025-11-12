Atos has announced the launch of Atos Managed OpenShift AI (AMOS-AI), an extension of its PaaS platform dedicated to hybrid and multicloud environments, now featuring automation and predictive analytics powered by artificial intelligence.

Based on Red Hat OpenShift AI, this solution enables businesses to train, deploy, and manage their AI models in secure environments that comply with local data regulations. The platform is designed to ensure data sovereignty while maintaining the flexibility of the cloud.

Michael Kollar, Atos' Cloud & Modern Infrastructure Director, believes this platform "reduces the risks of digital transformation while ensuring data protection." Penny Philpott of Red Hat emphasizes that it addresses the challenges of sovereignty and operationalizing AI.

This offering builds on more than a decade of collaboration between Atos and Red Hat, and further strengthens Atos' strategy in the field of sovereign cloud and generative AI.