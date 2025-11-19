Atos has announced the launch of its agent-based artificial intelligence (AI) solution, Autonomous Data and AI Engineer, designed to boost the capabilities and speed of data and AI engineering teams.

Built on Atos Polaris AI, this solution is engineered to manage and automate AI engineering tasks involving complex data and requiring multiple processing steps, within business processes applicable across all industries.

The IT services group specifies that Autonomous Data and AI Engineer is currently available for Azure Databricks and Snowflake on Azure, two leading cloud data platforms available on Microsoft Azure.