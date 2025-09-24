Atos announces that it has won a major contract from the European Commission as part of Lot 1 (technical operating services) of the CLOUD II Dynamic Procurement System (DPS 2),



.Worth up to €326m, this cybersecurity services contract is one of the largest in Europe.



The 'CLOUD II DPS II MC17' contract covers the procurement of professional services related to cloud and information systems, with a particular focus on operational support, consulting and capacity building in cybersecurity.



This program is managed by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Digital Services (DG DIGIT).



This award illustrates the strength of the partnership and the trust that Atos enjoys from the European Commission, as well as our long-standing experience in providing secure and resilient digital services across Europe, Atos said.