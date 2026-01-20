Aubay: Amiral Gestion Falls Below 5% Voting Rights Threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/20/2026 at 11:23 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Amiral Gestion, acting on behalf of funds under its management, has notified the AMF that on January 16, 2026, it fell below the 5% threshold of voting rights in Aubay, following the sale of shares on the market.



The asset management company specified that it now holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds, 956,351 Aubay shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 7.51% of the capital and 4.99% of the voting rights of this IT services group.