Amiral Gestion, acting on behalf of funds under its management, has notified the AMF that on January 16, 2026, it fell below the 5% threshold of voting rights in Aubay, following the sale of shares on the market.
The asset management company specified that it now holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds, 956,351 Aubay shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 7.51% of the capital and 4.99% of the voting rights of this IT services group.
Aubay is a computer services company. The group's activity is organized into four sectors:
- technological advice: advice given on choice of technologies to use when designing the technical architecture of information systems, setting up technology networks, security and application solutions (CRM, human resources, etc.), etc.;
- engineering services: integration of solutions and systems, project management and applications development, etc.;
- maintenance services;
- outsourcing services.
Net sales break down by market between banking (39.3%), insurance (18.9%), telecommunication and media (13.5%), services and health (12.9%), industry and transport (7.1%), administration (6.5%), trade and distribution (1.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France and the United Kingdom (52.4%), Spain and Portugal (23.6%), Italy (19.5%), and Benelux (4.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.