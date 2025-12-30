Aubay: Amiral Gestion Surpasses 5% Voting Rights Threshold
Amiral Gestion, acting on behalf of funds under its management, declared to the AMF that it had crossed above the 5% threshold of Aubay's voting rights on December 17, following a purchase of shares on the market.
The asset management company specified that, as of that date and as of today, it holds on behalf of the aforementioned funds 963,049 Aubay shares, representing 7.50% of the capital and 5.01% of the voting rights of this IT services company.
Aubay is a computer services company. The group's activity is organized into four sectors:
- technological advice: advice given on choice of technologies to use when designing the technical architecture of information systems, setting up technology networks, security and application solutions (CRM, human resources, etc.), etc.;
- engineering services: integration of solutions and systems, project management and applications development, etc.;
- maintenance services;
- outsourcing services.
Net sales break down by market between banking (39.3%), insurance (18.9%), telecommunication and media (13.5%), services and health (12.9%), industry and transport (7.1%), administration (6.5%), trade and distribution (1.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France and the United Kingdom (52.4%), Spain and Portugal (23.6%), Italy (19.5%), and Benelux (4.5%).
