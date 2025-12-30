Aubay: Amiral Gestion Surpasses 5% Voting Rights Threshold

Amiral Gestion, acting on behalf of funds under its management, declared to the AMF that it had crossed above the 5% threshold of Aubay's voting rights on December 17, following a purchase of shares on the market.

The asset management company specified that, as of that date and as of today, it holds on behalf of the aforementioned funds 963,049 Aubay shares, representing 7.50% of the capital and 5.01% of the voting rights of this IT services company.