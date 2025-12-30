This operation, effective as of 29 December, follows share buybacks carried out between 22 September and 24 December 2025 as part of the company's shareholder return policy. Aubay's share capital is now divided into 12,738,465 shares.

A digital services company with 8,999 employees across seven European countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenues of €540.3 million in 2024.