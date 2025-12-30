The IT services group Aubay announced that its board of directors has decided to reduce the company's share capital by cancelling 96,142 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.75% of the share capital (prior to the capital reduction).
This operation, effective as of 29 December, follows share buybacks carried out between 22 September and 24 December 2025 as part of the company's shareholder return policy. Aubay's share capital is now divided into 12,738,465 shares.
A digital services company with 8,999 employees across seven European countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenues of €540.3 million in 2024.
Aubay is a computer services company. The group's activity is organized into four sectors:
- technological advice: advice given on choice of technologies to use when designing the technical architecture of information systems, setting up technology networks, security and application solutions (CRM, human resources, etc.), etc.;
- engineering services: integration of solutions and systems, project management and applications development, etc.;
- maintenance services;
- outsourcing services.
Net sales break down by market between banking (39.3%), insurance (18.9%), telecommunication and media (13.5%), services and health (12.9%), industry and transport (7.1%), administration (6.5%), trade and distribution (1.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France and the United Kingdom (52.4%), Spain and Portugal (23.6%), Italy (19.5%), and Benelux (4.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.