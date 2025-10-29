Investors are on the hunt for companies that can deliver meaningful profit acceleration without paying inflated prices for future earnings. In Australia, a handful of names are standing out for both their earnings momentum and disciplined valuations - but their paths to growth couldn't be more different.

Published on 10/29/2025 at 10:55 am EDT - Modified on 10/29/2025 at 10:56 am EDT

The fast track to earnings acceleration

In a market where growth stories are being picked apart, MarketScreener's "Earnings Accelerators" filter isolates companies that pair profit expansion with valuation restraint. The screen targets firms with a three-year net income CAGR above 15%, one-year net income growth above 10%, strong earnings growth scores, and a PEG ratio below 1.5.

Only a select few pass this test — and among them, three names emerge from very different corners of the market: Lovisa Holdings, Perseus Mining, and Emerald Resources. Each combines rising earnings with contrasting risk and sector dynamics.

Lovisa Holdings: Fashion's global sprint

Sector: Consumer Cyclicals

Lovisa Holdings, the fast-fashion jewelry retailer, continues its rapid international rollout. Its store network now exceeds 1,000 locations, with 162 new outlets opened in the latest financial year. For the first half of 2025, net sales reached $405.9 million, just 1.9% below consensus, while EBITDA came in at $140.9 million, 1.8% above forecasts. Net income of $56.9 million matched expectations, and the stock has climbed 32.2% over the past year, adding to an already impressive multi-year rally.

Still, the valuation leaves little room for error. Lovisa trades on a 2025 P/E of 39.6x, price-to-book of 43.6x, and PEG of 1.48x—right on the screen's cutoff. Its free cash flow yield stands at 3.95%, and dividend yield at 2.49%. Profitability remains stellar, with both net margin and ROE near the top of MarketScreener's universe. Yet balance-sheet strength is weaker, with leverage creeping higher.

Lovisa carries a MarketScreener Investor Rating of 4.0 stars, reflecting strong fundamentals tempered by valuation risk. Analysts remain cautious with a HOLD consensus, as the stock trades just 0.3% below the average target price.

Perseus Mining: Golden growth at a discount

Sector: Basic Materials

Perseus Mining, a gold producer with operations across Africa, continues to deliver knockout results. Net income hit $296.6 million in the second half of 2025 — a massive 58.1% above consensus — while EPS exceeded forecasts by 31.2%. The stock has surged 61.4% over the past year and delivered a remarkable 156.4% return over three years. Revenue for 2025 reached $1.92 billion, with EBITDA at $1.14 billion, placing the company's profitability in the market's top decile.

Despite the stellar growth, Perseus remains attractively priced. It trades at a modest 2025 P/E of 8.2x and a PEG of 0.56x. Its free cash flow yield of 14.7% and net cash position of $1.15 billion underscore both strength and discipline. Financial health and capital efficiency are also high.

With a 5.0-star MarketScreener Investor Rating — the maximum — Perseus is the standout on fundamentals. Analysts rate the stock OUTPERFORM, and with the last close 12% below the average target price, there may be more upside in store.

Emerald Resources: The small-cap with big acceleration

Sector: Basic Materials

Emerald Resources, operator of the Okvau Gold Mine in Cambodia, has been expanding its exploration reach while maintaining impressive profitability. The stock has gained 41.9% year-to-date, although its one-year return is a more measured 9.5% after a 154% surge in 2023. The company leads the trio on growth metrics, with a three-year net income CAGR of 71.5% and one-year growth of 41.9%. Its PEG ratio of 0.08x highlights exceptional earnings momentum at a minimal valuation premium.

At a market cap of $1.95 billion, Emerald is the smallest of the group, but its net margin and ROE sit comfortably in the upper range of MarketScreener's universe. The balance sheet remains healthy with low leverage and solid liquidity.

Emerald earns a 4.0-star MarketScreener Investor Rating, reflecting a compelling mix of growth and prudence. While analyst coverage is thinner, its profile stands out among smaller-cap peers for its blend of speed, efficiency, and value.

The verdict: Three paths to profitable growth

Among Australia's "earnings accelerators," Perseus Mining is the clear front-runner — a rare combination of fast earnings growth, low valuation, and rock-solid balance sheet. Lovisa Holdings dazzles with global expansion and high returns, though investors are paying a premium for the story. Emerald Resources offers the fastest growth and cheapest valuation, but with the higher volatility typical of smaller caps.

For investors seeking acceleration in a market where growth comes at a price, these three names illustrate the trade-offs between scale, value, and momentum — and how different roads can still lead to high-velocity returns.