The Australian biotech giant is spinning off its vaccines division, cutting around 3,000 jobs in the bargain, citing "unprecedented volatility." This announcement sent the stock down 17% at close, its worst performance ever, dragging the Australian index down 0.7%.

Despite a 14% increase in annual profits, CSL laments the unexpected weakness of its vaccines division, particularly in the US. Its CEO, Paul McKenzie, describes the market as "highly irrational."



The plasma division, the group's core business, posted disappointing results and is closing 22 collection centers. The restructuring plan includes a 15% reduction in the workforce outside the US and a simplification of the R&D divisions.



The spin-off of the vaccines business, expected in 2026, will be accompanied by an exceptional charge of up to $770m. CSL forecasts annual savings of $550m, share buybacks, with 2026 earnings slightly below expectations.