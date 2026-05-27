Artificial intelligence has been the defining theme driving market trends over the past few quarters.

While one class of investors swarms around names perceived as the winners of this new technological upheaval, others are honing their radar for opportunities among those stocks that have been shot down in what is arguably an unfair sell-off.

There are many examples, and frequently discussed in our columns. Yet another case in point is Auto Trader Group, which operates a de facto monopoly in UK automotive classifieds, much like its compatriot Rightmove does in real estate.

With its market capitalization halved in just six months, Auto Trader's valuation does not necessarily do justice to its operational and financial track record. Over the last decade, revenue and profit have doubled, profitability has reached stratospheric levels, and its competitive advantage remains protected by the vaunted "network effect."

This view is shared by the group's board of directors, traditionally active buyers of their own shares, who have recently stepped up their buyback program - even if it means taking on a bit more debt (although leverage remains at a very low level).

To be sure, the picture is not flawless. Auto Trader completely dominates its market, which is already largely consolidated at the dealership level, thereby somewhat limiting its growth potential. Furthermore, during the pandemic, the group had to place 46 million shares, or 5% of its capital, at 400p per share, slightly below current levels, to fund free cash grants for its then-struggling clients.

The current share price brings Auto Trader back to a valuation of 12x earnings. To be clear, a multiple twice as high for a business with growth potential still limited excluding price hikes, as was the case a year ago, was undoubtedly too expensive. However, the stock's valuation has now returned to the realm of the reasonable, if not opportunistic.