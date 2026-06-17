Long-term targets from Auto1 and upgraded margins at Straumann are well-received, while a sell initiation on Silex, Medincell's financial results, and a profit warning from BMW face a much colder reception.
Stocks on the Rise Straumann (+9%): The Swiss dental implant specialist is smiling again after raising its profitability outlook for 2026. The group highlighted operational progress across its franchises, a more favorable geographic mix, and customs duties that proved less penalizing than anticipated. Auto1 (+8%): The German used-vehicle platform is gaining ground following its investor day. The group unveiled robust long-term ambitions for its Merchant and Retail segments, targeting sustained volume growth while confirming its 2026 forecasts. Aixtron (+4%): The German semiconductor equipment manufacturer is benefiting from strong support from JP Morgan. The broker maintains an overweight rating and raised its price target from €54.5 to €70, a positive signal for the group's prospects in compound materials. ASM International (+3%): The Dutch semiconductor equipment firm is moving forward with more measured support. Rothschild & Co Redburn remains neutral but raised its price target from €905 to €1040, maintaining interest in a sector that remains in high demand. Stocks on the Decline Silex Microsystems (-17%): The Swedish microsystems manufacturer is falling sharply following a move by ABG Sundal Collier. The broker initiated coverage with a sell rating and a target of 125 SEK, a brutal halt for a stock previously driven by its technological promises. Medincell (-13%): The French biotech firm is being weighed down by its annual accounts. The net loss reached €31.3m and the operating loss climbed to €20.8m, driven by increased R&D and commercial development spending. Rising royalties from Uzedy failed to offset the decline in operating income and the absence of milestone payments. BMW (-7%): The German automaker is dragging Mercedes-Benz down in its wake after a more severe profit warning than expected. BMW lowered its expected automotive margin to 1%-3%, citing pressure from China, pricing, and costs, while AlphaValue downgraded the stock from accumulate to reduce. The market fears that the Chinese malaise extends beyond BMW alone. Zealand Pharma (-4%): The Danish biotech firm has lost the support of Berenberg. The broker lowered its recommendation from buy to hold, with a price target set at 300 DKK, enough to cool sentiment on a stock highly sensitive to analyst views. Orange (-3%): Barclays resumed coverage with little enthusiasm. The broker started at equal weight with a target of €17, a message that limits hopes for a rapid revaluation of the stock.
Straumann Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company active in the field of implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with clinics, research institutes and universities, the Group researches and develops implants, instruments, computer-aided design/manufacturing (CAD/CAM) prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann Holding AG also offers a range of services to the dental profession worldwide, including training and education, provided in collaboration with the International Team for Implantology (ITI). Its products and services are available in a number of countries through the Groupâ€™s headquarters and through a network of subsidiaries and technology partners located in Europe, North America, the Asia/Pacific region and in Latin America, including Dental Wings Inc based in Canada and Createch Medical SL based in Spain.
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