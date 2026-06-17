Auto1 Shifts into High Gear, BMW Downshifts

Long-term targets from Auto1 and upgraded margins at Straumann are well-received, while a sell initiation on Silex, Medincell's financial results, and a profit warning from BMW face a much colder reception.

Esteban Gustave Published on 06/17/2026 at 04:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Stocks on the Rise



Straumann (+9%): The Swiss dental implant specialist is smiling again after raising its profitability outlook for 2026. The group highlighted operational progress across its franchises, a more favorable geographic mix, and customs duties that proved less penalizing than anticipated.



Auto1 (+8%): The German used-vehicle platform is gaining ground following its investor day. The group unveiled robust long-term ambitions for its Merchant and Retail segments, targeting sustained volume growth while confirming its 2026 forecasts.



Aixtron (+4%): The German semiconductor equipment manufacturer is benefiting from strong support from JP Morgan. The broker maintains an overweight rating and raised its price target from €54.5 to €70, a positive signal for the group's prospects in compound materials.



ASM International (+3%): The Dutch semiconductor equipment firm is moving forward with more measured support. Rothschild & Co Redburn remains neutral but raised its price target from €905 to €1040, maintaining interest in a sector that remains in high demand.



Stocks on the Decline



Silex Microsystems (-17%): The Swedish microsystems manufacturer is falling sharply following a move by ABG Sundal Collier. The broker initiated coverage with a sell rating and a target of 125 SEK, a brutal halt for a stock previously driven by its technological promises.



Medincell (-13%): The French biotech firm is being weighed down by its annual accounts. The net loss reached €31.3m and the operating loss climbed to €20.8m, driven by increased R&D and commercial development spending. Rising royalties from Uzedy failed to offset the decline in operating income and the absence of milestone payments.



BMW (-7%): The German automaker is dragging Mercedes-Benz down in its wake after a more severe profit warning than expected. BMW lowered its expected automotive margin to 1%-3%, citing pressure from China, pricing, and costs, while AlphaValue downgraded the stock from accumulate to reduce. The market fears that the Chinese malaise extends beyond BMW alone.



Zealand Pharma (-4%): The Danish biotech firm has lost the support of Berenberg. The broker lowered its recommendation from buy to hold, with a price target set at 300 DKK, enough to cool sentiment on a stock highly sensitive to analyst views.



Orange (-3%): Barclays resumed coverage with little enthusiasm. The broker started at equal weight with a target of €17, a message that limits hopes for a rapid revaluation of the stock.