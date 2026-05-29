Autodesk down despite solid quarter and aggressive industrial AI bet
Shares in Autodesk, the American specialist in design, engineering, and computer-aided construction software, fell approximately 4% following its quarterly release, despite results that topped expectations.
The group, a cornerstone in the workflows of architects, engineers, manufacturers, and creative studios, has reported Q1 2027 revenue of $1.93bn, up 18% y-o-y, compared to the $1.89bn anticipated by consensus. Adjusted EPS reached $2.99, also beating estimates.
While the quarter confirms the resilience of the subscription model and the stability of end markets, the market reaction reflects several points of caution. Autodesk continues to factor into its outlook the risk of disruption related to its sales reorganization, suggesting that sales team productivity and pipeline conversion remain areas of vigilance. Furthermore, remaining performance obligations (RPO), representing contracted revenue not yet recognized, grew by only 9% y-o-y, compared to 20% in the previous quarter, while current RPO increased by 18%.
In a software sector where investors are now demanding more tangible evidence of artificial intelligence monetization, Autodesk is also seeking to expand its footprint. The group announced the acquisition of MaintainX for approximately $3.6bn in cash to strengthen its position in operations and maintenance software. This acquisition is intended to allow the company to connect design, production, digital twins, and operational data, but its high price tag and the use of debt add a layer of execution risk to be monitored.
Autodesk, Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of digital design and layout software for PC and the Internet. Net sales break down by family of products and services primarily as follows:
- design software programmes (93.7%): construction and civil engineering software (53.1% of net sales; software for modeling architectural plans, optimizing cartographic data, compiling digital drawings, topographic reliefs, etc.), platform technologies (26.5%; for automating design, management and sharing of documents, etc.), 2D and 3D mechanical design software (20.4%). Moreover, the group offers consulting, assistance, and training services;
- visualization and animation software programmes (4.6%): primarily intended for the media sector;
- other (1.7%).
Net sales break down by activity into subscription sales (93.2%), maintenance services (0.7%) and other (6.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (35.6%), Americas (8.5%), Europe, Middle East and Africa (38.8%), and Asia Pacific (17.1%).
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