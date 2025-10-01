HSBC has upgraded Autodesk shares from 'hold' to 'buy' with a target price increased from $343 to $388, explaining that while it has not made any significant changes to its estimates, it has changed its valuation methodology for the software publisher.



The broker has thus moved from a target P/E to a target PEG (price-to-earnings growth ratio), given the growing signs that Autodesk is well positioned to monetize AI and is likely to see its margins increase.



Thus, while the stock is trading at a 2026 P/E of 26.6x, in line with the sector median of 26.9x, HSBC considers this premium to be "justified" as it forecasts average annual non-GAAP EPS growth of 16.7% for Autodesk, compared with 10%-15% for the sector.