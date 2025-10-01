HSBC has upgraded Autodesk shares from 'hold' to 'buy' with a target price increased from $343 to $388, explaining that while it has not made any significant changes to its estimates, it has changed its valuation methodology for the software publisher.
The broker has thus moved from a target P/E to a target PEG (price-to-earnings growth ratio), given the growing signs that Autodesk is well positioned to monetize AI and is likely to see its margins increase.
Thus, while the stock is trading at a 2026 P/E of 26.6x, in line with the sector median of 26.9x, HSBC considers this premium to be "justified" as it forecasts average annual non-GAAP EPS growth of 16.7% for Autodesk, compared with 10%-15% for the sector.
Autodesk, Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of digital design and layout software for PC and the Internet. Net sales break down by family of products and services primarily as follows:
- design software programmes (92.9%): construction and civil engineering software (51.5% of net sales; software for modeling architectural plans, optimizing cartographic data, compiling digital drawings, topographic reliefs, etc.), platform technologies (27.6%; for automating design, management and sharing of documents, etc.), 2D and 3D mechanical design software (20.9%). Moreover, the group offers consulting, assistance, and training services;
- visualization and animation software programmes (5.2%): primarily intended for the media sector;
- other (1.9%).
Net sales break down by activity into subscription sales (93.2%), maintenance services (0.7%) and other (6.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (36.3%), Americas (8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (37.6%) and Asia/Pacific (18.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.