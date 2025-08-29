Autodesk, Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of digital design and layout software for PC and the Internet. Net sales break down by family of products and services primarily as follows: - design software programmes (92.9%): construction and civil engineering software (51.5% of net sales; software for modeling architectural plans, optimizing cartographic data, compiling digital drawings, topographic reliefs, etc.), platform technologies (27.6%; for automating design, management and sharing of documents, etc.), 2D and 3D mechanical design software (20.9%). Moreover, the group offers consulting, assistance, and training services; - visualization and animation software programmes (5.2%): primarily intended for the media sector; - other (1.9%). Net sales break down by activity into subscription sales (93.2%), maintenance services (0.7%) and other (6.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (36.3%), Americas (8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (37.6%) and Asia/Pacific (18.1%).