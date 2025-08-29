Autodesk shares jumped 12% in early trading on Wall Street, following the publication of non-GAAP EPS of $2.62 for Q2 (ended July 31), up nearly 22%.
The design and manufacturing software publisher achieved a non-GAAP operating margin that improved by one point to 39%, with revenues growing 17% to $1.76 billion (+18% at constant exchange rates).
'Although our macroeconomic assumptions remain unchanged, we are raising our annual targets to reflect the underlying strength of the business in H1 and favorable currency effects," CFO Janesh Moorjani said.
Autodesk now anticipates FY non-GAAP EPS of $9.80 to $9.98, a non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 37%, and revenue of $7.025bn to $7.075bn.
Autodesk: kick starts after solid Q2 results
Published on 08/29/2025 at 09:48 am EDT
