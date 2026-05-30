Shares in Autodesk, the American specialist in design, engineering and computer-aided construction software, fell about 4% following its quarterly earnings call, despite results that topped expectations.

The group, a cornerstone in the workflows of architects, engineers, manufacturers, and creative studios, reported Q1 2027 revenue of $1.93bn, up 18% y-o-y, beating the consensus of $1.89bn. Adjusted EPS reached $2.99, also exceeded forecasts.



While the quarter confirms the resilience of the subscription model and the stability of end markets, the market reaction reflects several points of caution. Autodesk continues to factor into its outlook the risk of disruption related to its sales reorganization, suggesting that sales team productivity and pipeline conversion remain areas of vigilance. Furthermore, remaining performance obligations (RPO), representing contracted revenue not yet recognized, grew by only 9% y-o-y compared to 20% in the previous quarter, while current RPO increased by 18%.



In a software sector where investors are now demanding more tangible evidence of AI monetization, Autodesk is also seeking to expand its footprint. The group announced the acquisition of MaintainX for about $3.6bn in cash to strengthen its position in operations and maintenance software. This acquisition is intended to enable the company to connect design, production, digital twins, and operational data, but its high price tag and the use of debt add a layer of execution risk to be monitored.