UBS has downgraded the stock to Neutral (from Buy), having adjusted its target price to €124 (from €123).
We are taking a more balanced view due to short-term uncertainties and demanding expectations for Q4, compounded by a valuation close to its historical average, UBS said.
It should be noted that the group has revised its organic sales growth forecast for 2025 upward to around 3% due to tariff offsets. It has also reiterated its forecast of an adjusted operating margin of around 10%-10.5%.
Autoliv: UBS downgrades stock
Published on 10/07/2025 at 04:33 am EDT
