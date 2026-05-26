AutoZone reported net income of $641.5m for Q3 2025-2026, with EPS rising 7.7% to $38.07, significantly ahead of the consensus of about $36.20.

Operating profit for the automotive parts and accessories retailer increased by 6.6% to $923.8m, on the back of an 8.4% rise in revenue to $4.84bn (including a 3.9% increase in same-store sales).



The group saw its gross margin contract by 0.6% to 52.2%, while operating expenses decreased by 0.2 point to 33.1% as a percentage of revenue, driven by sales leverage and disciplined cost management.



"In the United States, both DIY and commercial sales experienced impressive growth last quarter, while our international sales, on a constant currency basis, continued to face challenges," CEO Phil Daniele said.



"As we remain focused on gaining market share within our industry, we stay committed to a disciplined approach aimed at growing earnings and cash flows to drive shareholder value," he added.