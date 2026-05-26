Operating profit for the automotive parts and accessories retailer increased by 6.6% to $923.8m, on the back of an 8.4% rise in revenue to $4.84bn (including a 3.9% increase in same-store sales).
The group saw its gross margin contract by 0.6% to 52.2%, while operating expenses decreased by 0.2 point to 33.1% as a percentage of revenue, driven by sales leverage and disciplined cost management.
"In the United States, both DIY and commercial sales experienced impressive growth last quarter, while our international sales, on a constant currency basis, continued to face challenges," CEO Phil Daniele said.
"As we remain focused on gaining market share within our industry, we stay committed to a disciplined approach aimed at growing earnings and cash flows to drive shareholder value," he added.
AutoZone, Inc. specializes in distributing automotive spare parts and accessories. The group offers compressors, batteries, carburetors, clutches, des rotors, des motors, fuel pumps, etc. The activity is organized aroount two areas:
- retail and professional distribution: sale of spare parts primarily to garages and service stations;
- other: sales of diagnostic and maintenance software (name Alldata), and an e-commerce division.
At the end of August 2025, AutoZone, Inc. had a network of 7,657 stores located in the United States and Puerto Rico (6,627), Mexico (883) and Brazil (147).
The United States account for 88% of net sales.
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