AutoZone reported Q1 results that missed expectations on Tuesday, including a decline in net profit, with revenue slightly below consensus. EPS came in at $31.04 for the three months ended November 22, versus $32.52 a year earlier, while analysts on average expected $32.03. Revenue reached $4.63bn, up from $4.28bn the previous year, although slightly below the $4.64bn expected by the market.

Same-store sales rose 5.5%, versus an average forecast of 5.6%. Growth was driven by a significant improvement in international sales (+11%), while domestic sales increased 4.8%. Its gross margin fell to 51%, affected by an accounting impact related to the LIFO method, with no effect on operating profitability, according to the company. The stock is down over 6% today, bringing its year-to-date performance to +12%.

AutoZone nevertheless continues its expansion, opening 53 new stores in the quarter, including 39 in the US. CEO Bill Rhodes reaffirmed the group's commitment to expand its network and gain market share, despite an environment marked by moderate inflation and a temporary slowdown in sales observed in October. The outlook remains stable for the current fiscal year, although the impact of LIFO is expected to continue to weigh on results over the coming quarters.