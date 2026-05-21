Avenir Telecom: Transition appears successful

The 2025-2026 fiscal year marked a major strategic turning point for Avenir Telecom. Following more than a year of technical preparation, factory certification, and product qualification, the group has reaped the initial commercial benefits from the extension of its brand licensing agreement with industry giant Energizer.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/21/2026 at 12:25 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

At first glance, annual revenue shows relative stability, coming in at 10.4 million euros compared to 11 million euros in the previous fiscal year. However, this headline figure masks a clear sequential acceleration (5.6 million euros in the second half versus 4.8 million euros in the first) and, more importantly, a profound transformation of the company's revenue streams.



New product lines already account for 30% of sales



Faced with an increasingly competitive and slowing mobile telephony market (smartphones and feature phones), Avenir Telecom has successfully diversified its portfolio. The new product ranges - encompassing IT hardware, tools, and home and garden equipment - are showing a robust trajectory.



While they generated no revenue in 2024-2025, sales of these new offerings doubled from one semester to the next, rising from 1 million euros in the first half to 2 million euros in the second half of 2025-2026. Over the full fiscal year, these strategic diversifications now represent 30% of the group's total revenue.



For the 2026-2027 fiscal year, Avenir Telecom intends to capitalize on this transition to return to sustainable growth. The company is primarily targeting the entry-level and mid-range segments of consumer electronics, relying on two pillars: the Energizer brand and its proprietary brand, Wonder.