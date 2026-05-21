At first glance, annual revenue shows relative stability, coming in at 10.4 million euros compared to 11 million euros in the previous fiscal year. However, this headline figure masks a clear sequential acceleration (5.6 million euros in the second half versus 4.8 million euros in the first) and, more importantly, a profound transformation of the company's revenue streams.

New product lines already account for 30% of sales

Faced with an increasingly competitive and slowing mobile telephony market (smartphones and feature phones), Avenir Telecom has successfully diversified its portfolio. The new product ranges - encompassing IT hardware, tools, and home and garden equipment - are showing a robust trajectory.

While they generated no revenue in 2024-2025, sales of these new offerings doubled from one semester to the next, rising from 1 million euros in the first half to 2 million euros in the second half of 2025-2026. Over the full fiscal year, these strategic diversifications now represent 30% of the group's total revenue.

For the 2026-2027 fiscal year, Avenir Telecom intends to capitalize on this transition to return to sustainable growth. The company is primarily targeting the entry-level and mid-range segments of consumer electronics, relying on two pillars: the Energizer brand and its proprietary brand, Wonder.