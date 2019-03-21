aventron : grows earnings and proposes higher dividends

In the past financial year 2018 revenues grew by 19% and earnings per share to 0.27 CHF per share. The portfolio reaches a capacity of 476 MW.

In the past financial year revenues grew by 19% to CHF 91,8 (previous year 77,1) million. Acquisitions in the wind segment Germany and the hydro segment Norway were the main contributors to this growth, combined with the contributions-in-kind of the capital increase 2018. aventron increased EBIT by 18% to CHF 28,2 (PY 23,9) million. Portfolio-growth, operating improvements and positive developments in the Euro-CHF exchange rate led to a net income of CHF 10,2 (PY 8,3) million. The earnings per share (eps) grew by 8,2% to CHF 0.27 per share, despite the dilution by the newly issued shares from the 2018 capital increase (number of shares increased from 34,1 to 43,7 million). These results once more underline the profitability of aventron's business model.

Within one year the total assets rose to CHF 748,9 million (CHF 686,9 million). By the end of 2018 the aventron group held liquid assets totaling CHF 66,8 million (CHF 39,4 million).

The portfolio consists of 476 (PY 386) Megawatt installed capacity. The wind segment delivered 55,4% of the revenues. 30,5% stemmed from the solar PV segment and 14,1% from the hydro segment.

Proposed dividend 8,7% up

aventron would like its shareholders to participate in these positive results. The Board of Directors thus proposes to the General Meeting to increase the dividend by 8,7% to CHF 0.25 per share. The Annual General Meeting of aventron AG will take place on 11 April 2019.

Reorganisation of the board of directors

The Board of Directors of aventron AG continues to evolve. With the consolidation of aventron into the EBM Group, the representations on the Board of Directors of aventron are adapted to the management structures of the controlling majority. Cédric Christmann (VRP), George Coelho and Werner Ulmer are no longer available for election. Conrad Ammann, Daniel von Moltke and Nicolas Wyss will now be proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting. Conrad Ammann is proposed as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Beat Huber as Chairman of the Audit and Compensation Committee, subject to their election to the Board of Directors.

Forecast revenues 2019 to reach 100 million swiss francs

For the financial year of 2019 the management is expecting a revenue increase of 11% to around CHF 102 million, assuming average weather conditions and a stable Euro, with a strong EBIT-margin of about 30%. Considering its existing pipeline for the 18 months the company assumes that it will reach its 600 MW target by 2020. In the medium term aventron is aiming at a portfolio size of 1'000 MW (1 GW). The portfolio will continue to grow in a balanced manner between solar, wind and hydro assets in selected countries