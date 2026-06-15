Avincis to Acquire Up to 15 New H145 Helicopters from Airbus

Avincis, Europe's leading provider of emergency aerial services, has signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters for the acquisition of up to 15 H145 aircraft, according to a statement released by the aerospace group on Monday.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/15/2026 at 08:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These new aircraft are slated for deployment across the Avincis operational network to bolster its capabilities in the Nordic countries, Italy, and Spain. The fleet expansion will primarily support helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) as well as other activities, including offshore transport services.



With a fleet exceeding 220 aircraft, Avincis ranks among the global leaders in aerial emergency services, employing more than 2,400 professionals, including highly experienced pilots, crews, and technicians.



The operator maintains bases in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, and also conducts operations in Mozambique and Chile.



In its statement, Airbus highlighted that more than 1,800 helicopters from the H145 family are currently in service worldwide. The aircraft, powered by twin Safran Arriel 2E engines, features a full authority digital engine control (FADEC) system and the Airbus-developed Helionix digital avionics suite.