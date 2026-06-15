These new aircraft are slated for deployment across the Avincis operational network to bolster its capabilities in the Nordic countries, Italy, and Spain. The fleet expansion will primarily support helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) as well as other activities, including offshore transport services.

With a fleet exceeding 220 aircraft, Avincis ranks among the global leaders in aerial emergency services, employing more than 2,400 professionals, including highly experienced pilots, crews, and technicians.

The operator maintains bases in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, and also conducts operations in Mozambique and Chile.

In its statement, Airbus highlighted that more than 1,800 helicopters from the H145 family are currently in service worldwide. The aircraft, powered by twin Safran Arriel 2E engines, features a full authority digital engine control (FADEC) system and the Airbus-developed Helionix digital avionics suite.