Avincis to Acquire Up to 15 New H145 Helicopters from Airbus
Avincis, Europe's leading provider of emergency aerial services, has signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters for the acquisition of up to 15 H145 aircraft, according to a statement released by the aerospace group on Monday.
These new aircraft are slated for deployment across the Avincis operational network to bolster its capabilities in the Nordic countries, Italy, and Spain. The fleet expansion will primarily support helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) as well as other activities, including offshore transport services.
With a fleet exceeding 220 aircraft, Avincis ranks among the global leaders in aerial emergency services, employing more than 2,400 professionals, including highly experienced pilots, crews, and technicians.
The operator maintains bases in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, and also conducts operations in Mozambique and Chile.
In its statement, Airbus highlighted that more than 1,800 helicopters from the H145 family are currently in service worldwide. The aircraft, powered by twin Safran Arriel 2E engines, features a full authority digital engine control (FADEC) system and the Airbus-developed Helionix digital avionics suite.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (70.1%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (18.2%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.8%), Asia-Pacific (28.0%), North America (17.7%), Middle East (9.0%), Latin America (2.7%), and Other (1.8%).
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