After a prolonged stagnation on the stock market, capital is flowing back into Avio. Indeed, Indeed, enthusiasm is almost excessive, given that the company's valuation currently appears stretched. Nevertheless, the group is benefiting from excellent momentum: its new generation of launchers is ready, and its growing exposure to the defense sector is significantly bolstering its bottom line.

The year 2025 has marked by Avio's return to growth, which was clearly understood by investors. Indeed, its share price has increased more than sevenfold since the lows of winter 2024.

The company owes its existence to Fiat, and specifically to its desire to enter the aerospace and marine markets. Throughout the 20th century, Avio forged its identity, moving from marine diesel engines and gas turbines to solid propellant propulsion. The Italian firm signed its first contract in the space industry in 1984 for the Ariane 5 project.



Ownership subsequently changed hands several times. First in 2003, when a struggling Fiat sold the business to a consortium formed by Carlyle Group and Finmeccanica. At the time, Avio was worth €1.5bn. Later, the British fund Cinven took control for €2.57bn.

2012 marked a major turning point: General Electric acquired the company and split its operations into two distinct branches, aviation on one side and space on the other. The latter division is now listed as Avio Spa. Beyond its contribution to the Ariane 5 and 6 launchers and the Vega and Vega C rockets, the group also designs and manufactures propulsion systems for the defense industry. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority (97%) of its revenue is generated in Europe.

Collapsing fundamentals and market stagnation

The company's growth has remained limited for many years, weighed on by a string of crises. Following the Covid shock, the energy crisis and soaring gas prices, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, heavily eroded margins. While revenue only declined slightly, profitability collapsed - and this lasted. Illustrating this decoupling, operating income plunged from €23.24m in 2019 to just €3.51m in 2023.

Although external factors weighed heavily, the company also suffered from a costly transition phase. The end-of-life of legacy models (Ariane 5 and Vega) and the parallel launch of new rockets (Ariane 6, Vega C) incurred significant production costs. The maiden launch of Vega C, which could have provided the company with much-needed visibility, was a failure, leading to further unforeseen costs.

A return to growth

The year 2025 has seen capital return to the propulsion systems specialist. The launch of Ariane 6 was a major success, and costs related to legacy models have begun to subside. The resurgence of defense budgets on European soil has also benefited the stock.

Q1 results confirm the trend. Revenue is rising, and profitability is making a timid comeback. The order book stands at over €2.1bn, providing visibility through to 2030. A special mention goes to the defense segment, which is driving results and represents over 30% of the backlog. The segment's growth is thanks to strong orders from the US Army and significant demand for missiles in Europe.

However, several areas of uncertainty persist. The energy burden remains a central concern as the conflict in the Middle East becomes entrenched. Furthermore, as with any industry dependent on defense budgets, the cumbersome nature of political processes and shifting schedules make financial projections particularly hazy.

The stock has recently been subject to a correction, fueled by fears that the profits from new contracts may be slow to materialize. Even so, the shares still appear overvalued, trading at a staggering P/E ratio of 141x for 2026 and 131x for 2027. Nevertheless, its unique profile at the intersection of defense and space keeps it attractive.

It was in this context that the night of Monday, May 18 to Tuesday, May 19 provided a breath of fresh air: the launch of Vega-C, carrying the SMILE satellite, was a success. This strong signal should reassure investors and validate their strategy, as they continue, more than ever, to buy into the future.