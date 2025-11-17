Safran announced on Monday that aircraft leasing company Avolon has selected 100 LEAP-1A engines from CFM, its joint venture with GE Aerospace, to power a fleet of 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

This firm order, revealed during the Dubai Airshow, is valued at EUR1.45 billion at list price.

Avolon, a CFM customer since its founding in 2010, currently holds a portfolio of 99 A320neo family aircraft, all powered by the LEAP-1A engine, with firm agreements for an additional 163 aircraft equipped with the same engine.

The CFM LEAP range, which has powered more than 4,000 aircraft to date, has recently benefited from a series of technological advances such as composite fan blades and ceramic matrix composites. These innovations allow the engines to be 15% more fuel-efficient, with a 15% reduction in carbon emissions compared to previous-generation CFM56 engines.