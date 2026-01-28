Awaiting the Fed, Paris Slumps, Dragged Down by Luxury Sector

The mood is gloomy this morning on Europe's main stock exchanges: London and Frankfurt are down by nearly 0.2%, while Paris is facing greater difficulty, dropping over 1%, weighed down by a sharp decline in the luxury sector.

It's a tough wake-up for luxury investors this morning: LVMH, Kering, and Hermès are the three biggest losers on the CAC 40, falling by 7.2%, 4.6%, and 2.3% respectively. The market is punishing LVMH's latest results, which, while slightly above expectations (the group's net profit fell by 13% compared to 2024), came with cautious outlooks that unsettled investors.



"Management reaffirmed that short-term visibility remains limited due to geopolitical uncertainties, while maintaining a clear long-term vision," noted Jie Zhang, who covers the stock at AlphaValue, last night.



"We remain convinced that beyond a lackluster short-term, LVMH has the necessary strengths to regain significant earnings growth," added Oddo BHF.



Stocks on the Move



Elsewhere in France, Oddo BHF confirmed its "outperform" recommendation on Société Générale, raising its price target from 63 to 78 euros ("to account notably for the switch to an OC by end-2026 and a lower cost of capital applied to the stock").



STMicro is up 3% in Paris, buoyed by a report on the growth of the European automotive market that highlights the "inevitable" rise of electric vehicles, with a market share that could reach 70% for these vehicles over the next ten years, and by ASML's results.



Speaking of which, in Europe, ASML reported impressive results this morning. The Dutch semiconductor giant posted EPS growth of more than 28%, to 24.73 EUR, with a gross margin up 1.5 points to 52.8%, and revenues rising over 15% to nearly 32.7 billion EUR. ASML also announced a new share buyback program of up to 12 billion euros, to be carried out through the end of 2028.



Swiss group Logitech revealed a 21% rise in adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS, to 1.93 USD, for its third quarter of 2025-26, along with a 17% increase in adjusted operating profit, to 312 million dollars—nearly 10% above consensus.



Markets are now awaiting results from major names such as Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, IBM, GE Vernova, and Starbucks, all set to report in the coming hours.



Fed Decision Expected Tonight



Against this backdrop, investors will be keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve, which is set to announce its monetary policy decision at 8 p.m. barring any major surprise, the status quo is expected to prevail—much to the dismay of Donald Trump, who has been advocating for monetary easing for months.



Markets, however, are anticipating two rate cuts this year, in June and September. In other words, "there should be no further rate cuts under Jerome Powell," explained Andrzej Szczepaniak, Senior European Economist at Nomura, yesterday.



Stats and Figures



On the statistical front, today's agenda is light, with only U.S. oil inventory data expected at 4:30 p.m. In this respect, WTI is broadly stable this morning, hovering around 62.40 USD per barrel.



The dollar continues to weaken against the euro: it now takes 1.197 USD to buy one euro. Finally, gold continues its ascent, approaching 5,300 USD per ounce.