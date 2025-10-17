AXA announces changes within its management team. These changes will be effective from December 1, 2025.



Guillaume Borie, member of the AXA Executive Committee and currently Chief Executive Officer of AXA France, is appointed Chief Financial Officer, Strategy, Underwriting, Risk and Technology Officer of the Group.



Mathieu Godart, currently Chief Executive Officer of AXA IARD & Partnerships at AXA France and member of the Executive Committee of AXA France, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of AXA France and member of the AXA Management Committee.



Karima Silvent, member of the AXA Management Committee and previously Head of Human Resources at AXA, has been appointed Deputy Group Secretary, in charge of Human Resources, Compliance, Audit, AXA EssentiALL and GIE AXA.



Matthieu Caillat, previously Chief Operating Officer and member of the AXA XL Management Committee, has been appointed Chief Technology and AI Officer of the Group, succeeding Alexander Vollert as Chief Operating Officer of AXA Group Operations. He joins the AXA Management Committee.