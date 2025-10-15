AXA yesterday announced the placement of €750m of Reg S deeply subordinated perpetual bonds (the Restricted Tier 1 Bonds) and €750m of Reg S subordinated bonds maturing in 2056 (the Tier 2 Bonds) with institutional investors.



These issuances are part of the AXA Group's financing plan and will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of a portion of the AXA Group's outstanding debt.



Settlement of the notes is expected to take place on October 16, 2025.



The restricted Class 1 notes will bear a fixed annual interest rate of 5.125% until March 16, 2032. The Tier 2 notes will bear a fixed annual interest rate of 4.125% until July 24, 2036.