Three years after the launch of Secure GPT, an internal AI service designed to provide secure access to LLMs for all AXA employees across the group's businesses, the French insurer will gradually roll out Microsoft 365 Copilot.
By natively embedding AI into familiar Microsoft Office tools such as Teams, Outlook and Word, Microsoft 365 Copilot will help each employee improve daily productivity and the day-to-day work experience, making routine tasks easier and smoothing collaboration among teams worldwide.
The project opens a new chapter in AXA's ambition to stay at the forefront of innovation in the insurance sector, equipping its teams with advanced AI tools to deliver more value to customers, while offering a more efficient and more rewarding employee experience, the group said.
By leveraging these technologies to maintain a high level of service personalization in a secure environment, AXA believes its employees will now be better equipped to respond more effectively to changing customer needs, both individuals and businesses, worldwide.
AXA is the European leading insurance group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- damage insurance (62.1%): mainly car insurance, home insurance, property damage, civil liability, and major risk insurance. The group also offers assistance services (medical assistance for travelers, breakdown service for vehicles, etc.);
- life insurance (36.6%): sale of savings policies, retirement accounts, estate planning services, and health insurance to individuals and companies;
- other (1.3%): mainly banking activities in France, Belgium and Germany.
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