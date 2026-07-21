AXA bets on Microsoft 365 Copilot to expand AI capabilities in-house

AXA is rolling out Microsoft 365 Copilot at scale to its employees worldwide, strengthening its suite of AI tools for staff and marking another major milestone in its group-wide AI strategy.

Three years after the launch of Secure GPT, an internal AI service designed to provide secure access to LLMs for all AXA employees across the group's businesses, the French insurer will gradually roll out Microsoft 365 Copilot.



By natively embedding AI into familiar Microsoft Office tools such as Teams, Outlook and Word, Microsoft 365 Copilot will help each employee improve daily productivity and the day-to-day work experience, making routine tasks easier and smoothing collaboration among teams worldwide.



The project opens a new chapter in AXA's ambition to stay at the forefront of innovation in the insurance sector, equipping its teams with advanced AI tools to deliver more value to customers, while offering a more efficient and more rewarding employee experience, the group said.



By leveraging these technologies to maintain a high level of service personalization in a secure environment, AXA believes its employees will now be better equipped to respond more effectively to changing customer needs, both individuals and businesses, worldwide.