AXA IM Alts, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas since July 1, has announced the acquisition, on behalf of its clients, of a 40% stake in FiberPass, one of Spain's leading shared fiber optic (FTTH) operators.

This investment strengthens AXA IM Alts' position in the Spanish fiber optic market, one of the most advanced in Europe, in partnership with two of the country's largest operators, Telefonica and Vodafone, who established FiberPass in March of this year.

This deal marks the third acquisition this year by AXA IM Alts' infrastructure equity investment platform, bringing its total investments in the sector to over EUR700 million in 2025.