BNP Paribas is France's largest banking group. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (52.1%): retail banking activity in France (24% of NBP), in Belgium (13.6%), and Italy (10.6%). The remainder of the NBP (51.8%) is from international activities and specialized financial services activities (consumer loans, real estate credit, leasing credit, car fleet management, computer equipment leasing); - finance and investment banking (35.9%): consulting and capital market activities (83.6% of NBP; merger-acquisition consulting, activities related to the stock, interest, and exchange markets, etc.) and financing (16.4%; financing for acquisitions, projects, raw material transactions, etc.); - institutional and private management and insurance (11.7%): asset management, private banking activity (No. 1 in France), real estate and on-line brokerage services, insurance and securities services (No. 1 in Europe for retained securities); - other (0.3%). At the end of 2024, BNP Paribas was managing EUR 1,034.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 900.1 billion in current loans. Net banking product is distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (81.3%), America (10%) and Asia/Pacific (8.7%).