AXA IM Alts, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas since July 1, announced that its flagship European logistics fund has issued €500 million in green bonds. Maturing in 2031, they have been rated "A-" by Fitch and offer a coupon of 3.375%.
This second green bond issue by AXA IM Alts' flagship European logistics fund was oversubscribed 6.2 times, with a final order book of more than €3.1 billion, bringing together a wide range of European and institutional investors.
"The strong demand demonstrates investor support for the fund's strategy and the quality of its pan-European portfolio," said AXA IM Alts, adding that this transaction is in line with its ambition to "positively influence societal change."
AXA IM Alts (BNP Paribas) issues green bonds for a logistics fund
Published on 11/27/2025 at 04:02 am EST
