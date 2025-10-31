Gross written premiums and other revenues rose 7% to €89.4bn over nine months.



Property and casualty insurance premiums rose 5% to €46.2bn, while life and health insurance premiums rose 9% to €42.3bn.



Total gross written premiums and other income rose 7%, driven by property and casualty insurance (+5%), supported by growth in commercial insurance (+4%) and life and health insurance, where premiums rose 9%, including an 11% increase in life insurance.



The Solvency II ratio stood at 222% as of September 30, 2025, up 2 points compared to June 30, 2025.



The group expects to maintain its strong operating performance and is confident in its ability to achieve growth in operating income per share in line with the target announced in the strategic plan, i.e., 6% to 8% per year on average between 2023 and 2026E.



"AXA delivered an excellent performance in the first nine months of 2025, with revenue growth of 7%, confirming the momentum of the first half of the year," said Alban de Mailly Nesle, Chief Financial Officer of AXA.