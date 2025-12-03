AXA has announced the successful completion of its "Shareplan 2025" employee shareholding initiative, which featured a special matching contribution to mark the 40th anniversary of the brand. The group reported that 42,000 employees across 40 countries--representing more than 36% of eligible staff--subscribed to the offer.

The subscription raised nearly EUR435 million, resulting in the issuance of approximately 13 million new shares, equivalent to 0.60% of the company's capital. This brings the total number of shares to 2,136,232,264. The group plans to repurchase and subsequently cancel these shares to neutralize dilution, pending regulatory approval. Following the operation, employees now hold 4.82% of AXA's capital and 6.61% of voting rights.

AXA CEO Thomas Buberl emphasized that the success of Shareplan 2025 demonstrates employees' confidence in the Group's strategy and development, and "reflects a corporate culture focused on value sharing."