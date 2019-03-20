axialHealthcare : Announces Leadership Transitions to Support Continued Growth

axialHealthcare, a national leader in pain care and opioid medication solutions, announced today a series of leadership transitions designed to meet the growing company’s increased operational needs and to poise the organization for future growth and expansion.

John Donahue will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman, effective April 22. In this new role, Donahue will lead the company’s Board of Directors, be responsible for outside funding, and provide guidance and counsel on strategy and innovation. In addition, he will be responsible for all growth and revenue goals, communications, external perception, and government relations. Donahue, a 30+ year healthcare veteran, has led axialHealthcare since 2013 and has overseen a period of rapid growth for the company.

Carter Paine will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Paine previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of naviHealth, a post-acute care management business serving our nation’s leading health plans and hospital systems. He brings over 15 years of management, operations, and investing experience, all in healthcare services and IT. Partnering with Donahue and the rest of the axialHealthcare team, Paine will be responsible for all the strategic, operational, and organizational processes for the company.

“In quarter one of 2019 alone, we’ve seen a 25% increase in customer growth and are confident Carter will help us continue that momentum,” says Donahue. “This change was designed to meet the company’s increasing operational needs, position it to reach its growth potential, and broaden the company’s scope from pain management and opioid use disorder to episodic care for additional complex patient populations.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with John, who I’ve known and respected for over a decade, as well as work with some of the best and brightest talent in healthcare,” says Paine. “axialHealthcare is solving a critical gap in our healthcare ecosystem, operating a proprietary best in class analytics platform, and delivering repeatable and sustained results as the company experiences meteoric growth. It’s been clear from the outset that axialHealthcare has an incredible culture and is relentless in its mission to help solve the opioid crisis, and I look forward to expanding services and positively impacting even more lives.”

Joining axialHealthcare in 2013, Donahue was instrumental in transforming a five-person healthcare technology startup into a strategically funded company with a mission that benefits the greater community. Employing just over 100 employees to date, the company manages care for more than 3 million patients through partnerships with large, publicly traded health plans.

“I’ve known both John and Carter for 10 years, serving on the axialHealthcare board for five years and previously serving on the naviHealth board. Their combined healthcare experience is impressive, and I have no doubt that the company is well-positioned from an operations, growth, and product development standpoint under their leadership,” said Anna Haghgooie, managing director of Sandbox Industries, who serves on axialHealthcare's board on behalf of BlueCross BlueShield Venture Partners. “As the nation’s addiction epidemic intensifies, the board is excited about axialHealthcare's next phase of growth as it continues to address the challenges of this unprecedented health issue.”

About axialHealthcare

A leading healthcare technology and care solutions company, axialHealthcare partners with health insurers and states nationwide to provide episodic care for complex patient populations, including patients in pain, on opioids, or struggling with opioid use disorder. axialHealthcare’s unique solutions engage providers, clinics, and patients with coordinated care by applying advanced analytical insight, proven clinical evidence, and highly effective consumer support. For more information, visit www.axialhealthcare.com.

