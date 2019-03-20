axialHealthcare : Announces Leadership Transitions to Support Continued Growth

axialHealthcare, a national leader in pain care and opioid medication
solutions, announced today a series of leadership transitions designed
to meet the growing company’s increased operational needs and to poise
the organization for future growth and expansion.
John Donahue will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Executive
Chairman, effective April 22. In this new role, Donahue will lead the
company’s Board of Directors, be responsible for outside funding, and
provide guidance and counsel on strategy and innovation. In addition, he
will be responsible for all growth and revenue goals, communications,
external perception, and government relations. Donahue, a 30+ year
healthcare veteran, has led axialHealthcare since 2013 and has overseen
a period of rapid growth for the company.
Carter Paine will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Paine
previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of
naviHealth, a post-acute care management business serving our nation’s
leading health plans and hospital systems. He brings over 15 years of
management, operations, and investing experience, all in healthcare
services and IT. Partnering with Donahue and the rest of the
axialHealthcare team, Paine will be responsible for all the strategic,
operational, and organizational processes for the company.
“In quarter one of 2019 alone, we’ve seen a 25% increase in customer
growth and are confident Carter will help us continue that momentum,”
says Donahue. “This change was designed to meet the company’s increasing
operational needs, position it to reach its growth potential, and
broaden the company’s scope from pain management and opioid use disorder
to episodic care for additional complex patient populations.”
“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with John, who I’ve known and
respected for over a decade, as well as work with some of the best and
brightest talent in healthcare,” says Paine. “axialHealthcare is solving
a critical gap in our healthcare ecosystem, operating a proprietary best
in class analytics platform, and delivering repeatable and sustained
results as the company experiences meteoric growth. It’s been clear from
the outset that axialHealthcare has an incredible culture and is
relentless in its mission to help solve the opioid crisis, and I look
forward to expanding services and positively impacting even more lives.”
Joining axialHealthcare in 2013, Donahue was instrumental in
transforming a five-person healthcare technology startup into a
strategically funded company with a mission that benefits the greater
community. Employing just over 100 employees to date, the company
manages care for more than 3 million patients through partnerships with
large, publicly traded health plans.
“I’ve known both John and Carter for 10 years, serving on the
axialHealthcare board for five years and previously serving on the
naviHealth board. Their combined healthcare experience is impressive,
and I have no doubt that the company is well-positioned from an
operations, growth, and product development standpoint under their
leadership,” said Anna Haghgooie, managing director of Sandbox
Industries, who serves on axialHealthcare's board on behalf of BlueCross
BlueShield Venture Partners. “As the nation’s addiction epidemic
intensifies, the board is excited about axialHealthcare's next phase of
growth as it continues to address the challenges of this unprecedented
health issue.”
About axialHealthcare
A leading healthcare technology and care solutions company,
axialHealthcare partners with health insurers and states nationwide to
provide episodic care for complex patient populations, including
patients in pain, on opioids, or struggling with opioid use disorder.
axialHealthcare’s unique solutions engage providers, clinics, and
patients with coordinated care by applying advanced analytical insight,
proven clinical evidence, and highly effective consumer support. For
more information, visit www.axialhealthcare.com.
