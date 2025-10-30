Ayvens shares sped off 10% after the car rental group announced, alongside the publication of its Q3 results, its intention to redistribute around €700m to its shareholders.



Having received the green light from the ECB for this operation, its board of directors authorized a €360m share buyback program to be carried out over the next 12 months, with the repurchased shares to be canceled.



The board also authorized the distribution of a special dividend of €0.42 per share, which will be paid on December 18, subject to approval by its next general shareholder meeting.



For Q3 2025, Ayvens posted net income of €273m, up 85.9%, a strong performance "illustrating the strength of its business model throughout the cycle and the growing benefits of integration," the group says.