Ayvens shares sped off 10% after the car rental group announced, alongside the publication of its Q3 results, its intention to redistribute around €700m to its shareholders.
Having received the green light from the ECB for this operation, its board of directors authorized a €360m share buyback program to be carried out over the next 12 months, with the repurchased shares to be canceled.
The board also authorized the distribution of a special dividend of €0.42 per share, which will be paid on December 18, subject to approval by its next general shareholder meeting.
For Q3 2025, Ayvens posted net income of €273m, up 85.9%, a strong performance "illustrating the strength of its business model throughout the cycle and the growing benefits of integration," the group says.
Ayvens accelerates thanks to payouts to shareholders
Published on 10/30/2025 at 11:53 am EDT
