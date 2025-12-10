Ayvens has completed its share buyback program

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/10/2025 at 07:32 am EST

Ayvens announces the completion of its share buyback program launched on October 31: 33,180,919 ordinary shares, representing 4.1% of its capital, were repurchased for a total amount of €360 million.



As a reminder, the car rental group announced this program at the end of October, alongside the publication of its results for the first nine months of the year. The repurchased shares are intended to be canceled.



This program was part of a broader plan to redistribute approximately €700 million to its shareholders, which also included the payment of a special dividend of €0.42 per share scheduled for December 18.