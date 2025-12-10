Ayvens announces the completion of its share buyback program launched on October 31: 33,180,919 ordinary shares, representing 4.1% of its capital, were repurchased for a total amount of €360 million.
As a reminder, the car rental group announced this program at the end of October, alongside the publication of its results for the first nine months of the year. The repurchased shares are intended to be canceled.
This program was part of a broader plan to redistribute approximately €700 million to its shareholders, which also included the payment of a special dividend of €0.42 per share scheduled for December 18.
Ayvens specializes in long-term leasing and fleet management. ALD's activity is organized around 4 areas:
- long-term car leasing: rental of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, electric cars and 2-wheel vehicles to individuals and businesses;
- fleet management: assistance, maintenance, tire management, replacement, insurance, etc. ;
- medium-term car leasing: rental of vehicles for 1 to 12 months;
- sale of used vehicles.
At the end of 2024, the group had a fleet of 3,298,000 vehicles.
