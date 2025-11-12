Eutelsat announced on Wednesday the signing of a new multi-year agreement with Azam Media, under which the audiovisual group will increase its satellite capacity with the operator to expand its pay-TV services in East Africa.

According to the terms of the agreement, Azam will gain access to two additional transponders on Eutelsat's satellite, which serves video markets in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East and is positioned at 7 degrees, supplementing the capacity already used on Eutelsat 7C.

This expanded capacity will enable Azam Media to host new services on its competitively priced pay-TV package, which currently offers 130 channels.

Eutelsat and Azam Media, a subsidiary of the Tanzanian Bakhresa Group, have been working together for about a decade.