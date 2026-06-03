B&M's latest results were not pretty. Profits fell, margins shrank and the dividend was cut. Yet the shares jumped more than 16% after the announcement today. Investors were not cheering a great year. They were cheering a year that was no worse than feared, and a recovery plan that may finally be showing signs of life.

B&M European Value Retail began in 1978 and listed in London in 2014. Its model has always been easy to grasp: buy cheaply, sell cheaply, keep stores simple and give shoppers the feeling that they might find a bargain. That "treasure hunt" style helped the company grow into one of Britain's best-known discount retailers.

By March 2026 the group had 799 B&M stores in the UK, 342 Heron Foods and B&M Express stores, and 147 B&M stores in France. The UK remains the heart of the business, but France is becoming a more interesting part of the story. In FY26, B&M France grew revenue by 13.4%, lifted like-for-like sales by 2.9% and increased its share of the French discount market.

The problem is that the main UK business has lost some momentum. B&M UK sales rose 2.9%, but that was mainly because of new stores. Like-for-like sales, which compare older stores with the previous year, fell 0.1%. For a retailer, this matters. New shops can flatter growth for a while, but existing shops must also pull in more customers and sell more goods.

Why shares rose when profits fell

At first glance, the results explain why investors had been nervous. Group revenue rose 3.6% to £5.8bn, but adjusted EBITDA fell 25.9% to £459m. Adjusted profit before tax dropped 37.7% to £284m. The ordinary dividend fell from 15.0p to 9.6p.

So why did the share price jump? Because B&M had already fallen heavily before the results. Investors were braced for bad news. What they got was a difficult update, but also several signs that the worst may be becoming more measurable.

First, profits landed at the midpoint of current guidance. In other words, management did not spring a fresh downgrade on investors. Second, cash generation was strong. Post-tax free cash flow rose to £321m, despite lower profits. Third, net debt fell to £656m, and leverage returned to 1.4 times adjusted EBITDA, inside the company's target range of 1.0 to 1.5 times. That reduces balance-sheet anxiety.

Fourth, the "Back to B&M Basics" plan appears to have made early progress. The company has sharpened prices, improved promotions, cleared discontinued lines and begun reducing product complexity. On-shelf availability in key brands rose from 86% in the first half to 93% in the second half.

The jump was therefore less a vote of triumph than a sigh of relief. Investors seemed to decide that B&M's problems are serious but fixable.

Cheap, but cheap for a reason

Valuation also helps explain the rally. On MarketScreener's figures, B&M trades on a price/earnings ratio of 8.86 times for FY26, with enterprise value to sales of 0.68 times, enterprise value to EBITDA of 5.51 times and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Forecast ratios for FY27 are similar: a P/E of 8.19 times and EV/EBITDA of 5.18 times.

The optimistic view is that the company has had an execution wobble. It let prices drift, allowed availability to weaken and carried too much complexity in its ranges. Fix those basics, and the old model can work again. France can keep growing, the UK can open more stores, and cash flow can support dividends or buybacks over time.

The cautious view is that the recovery will be harder. Price cuts may bring customers back, but they can also hurt margins. Wages, energy and freight costs remain a threat. Heron Foods is still weak. And B&M must prove that new store openings are not merely covering up soft sales in older stores.