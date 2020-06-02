Log in
b-public AG: ACOLIN strengthens strategic growth through management buy-out from Sovereign Capital Partners

06/02/2020 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP-News: b-public AG / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision
b-public AG: ACOLIN strengthens strategic growth through management buy-out from Sovereign Capital Partners (news with additional features)

02.06.2020 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACOLIN receives backing of strategic growth plans from Sovereign Capital Partners in a management buy-out

Zurich, 2 June 2020 - ACOLIN Fund Services AG, a leading Switzerland-based provider of regulatory and cross-border fund distribution services, is delighted to announce a significant investment in its business following the management buy-out by Sovereign Capital Partners, the UK private equity Buy & Build specialist. Sovereign has partnered with ACOLIN's management team to further develop its client base and service offering through a strategy of organic and acquisitive growth.

With Sovereign's support, ACOLIN will work further towards its goal of becoming a leading one-stop-shop service provider along the entire investment funds distribution value chain. Its growth plans include acquisition of specialized firms to enhance and widen the scope of its services. The company's ambitious geographical expansion plans target additional European countries as well as Asia, Middle East and the Americas.

Sovereign is backing the management team of ACOLIN by appointing two representatives Alex Hay, Partner, and Nate Janks, Investment Manager, to the Board of Directors. Mike Covell, previously a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and Chairman of Tilney, will further enhance the Board of Directors as Non-Executive Chairman.

Daniel Haefele, founder, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of ACOLIN commented: "Our management team is thrilled about the new partnership with Sovereign. I am personally very satisfied to have found the right partner who shares our conviction in the success of ACOLIN's business model. With Sovereign's investment and expertise, we look forward to further enhancing our offering, adding new services and taking even better care of our clients' needs."

Established in 2006 in Zurich, ACOLIN is a success story in European financial services, catering to the specific needs of asset managers in cross-border fund distribution. ACOLIN helps its clients to access new markets, meet regulatory obligations and grow Assets under Management across multiple jurisdictions. The business represents investment funds across various markets, ensuring that all regulatory obligations are rigorously fulfilled, and that fund data and documents are available to investors, intermediaries and to the relevant authorities. The business currently provides services to over 600 asset managers - ca.14% of those active in Europe - representing some 1800 investment funds across 30 countries.

In addition, ACOLIN's proprietary distribution network facilitates clients' quick access to a wide array of fund distribution channels across Europe, overseeing data and commission management for over ?20bn of Assets under Management together with ongoing monitoring and due diligence of distribution partners.

Daniel Haefele commented: "Since I established the business fourteen years ago, the cross-border fund distribution regulatory landscape has become increasingly complex and it continues to evolve. We recognize huge potential in this area combined with increasing demand for more comprehensive, client-focused and customized services, and the business is uniquely well positioned to take advantage of this growth opportunity."

Alex Hay, Partner, Sovereign added: "We are delighted to be backing Daniel and his first-class management team as the business looks to its next stage of growth. We believe that through strategic Buy & Build, ACOLIN is well positioned to further develop its offering and geographic reach in this fragmented market."

The change in the shareholding will not impact the employment status of ACOLIN's current staff.

- ENDS -

About ACOLIN Fund Services AG (ACOLIN)

ACOLIN is the only globally active provider of cross-border fund distribution services that operates independently of banks. The comprehensive range of services offered by ACOLIN enables internationally active asset managers and fund companies to gain swift and straightforward access to the most important global financial markets in the EU, Switzerland, Asia and Latin America.

ACOLIN ensures the smooth registration of funds, performs legal representation duties and manages compliance with all regulatory requirements. Headquartered in Zurich, ACOLIN has subsidiaries and branches in Belgrade, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Constance, London, Milan and Madrid.

www.acolin.com

About Sovereign Capital Partners
Established in 2001, Sovereign Capital Partners LLP is a UK-based private equity firm that invests in high quality service-based businesses, partnering with management teams to help them grow through organic and acquisitive means, extending the client service offering and geographic coverage to achieve accelerated growth. Sovereign Capital Partners LLP is regulated and authorised by the FCA.

www.sovereigncapital.co.uk

Media contacts: Aida Boll: +41 79 377 24 43; aida.boll@acolin.com

Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/bpublic/1059387.html
Subtitle: New shareholders of ACOLIN in a teleconference confirming the management buy-out of the company

02.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1059387  02.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1059387&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
