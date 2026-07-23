After tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, threats by Houthi rebels against Bab el-Mandeb (literally 'the gate of lamentations') are raising fears of another major disruption to shipping routes. A true chokepoint between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, this passage carries a crucial share of global trade. A prolonged closure would force ships to sail around Africa, with potentially significant consequences for transport costs and energy markets.

As early as the year 1000, the geographer Al-Muqaddasi described Bab el-Mandeb as 'a central point and of first importance for global trade'. History has proven him right: the route linking Europe to Asia via the Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb is now one of the world's main maritime 'highways'.As of today, 90% of manufactured goods worldwide move by sea. Powered by globalization, maritime flows were multiplied by five between 1970 and 2021, an average annual growth rate of 5%. A sign of Bab el-Mandeb's strategic importance, roughly 27 140 ships transited the strait in 2023, versus around 20 000 for Hormuz in the same year.And geography is unforgiving: by rounding Africa via the Cape of Good Hope, a mariner must cover about 20 855 km to travel from Le Havre to Bombay. By contrast, going through Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea, the distance is only 11 300 km. Another advantage? With a minimum depth of about 186 meters on the main shipping lane, the strait is accessible to all vessels, regardless of draft.But this configuration is also its main vulnerability: the passage forms a true bottleneck at the southern end of the Red Sea, and the presence of the small island of Perim, in the middle of the strait, splits it into two distinct channels. In practical terms, the larger strait, located between Djibouti and Perim Island, is used in both directions for international trade, while the smaller one, between the island and Yemen, is reserved for local coastal traffic.This geographic feature makes it easier to control, or even block, the passage, a vulnerability that the Houthi rebels have identified clearly: their spokesman, Yahya Sareea, announced the closure of the strait to oil tankers flying the Saudi flag, triggering a fresh spike in oil prices.The threats quickly translated into action: on Wednesday, the Houthis targeted two Saudi oil tankers, the Encelia and the Layla, in the Red Sea. For their part, authorities confirmed that a ship had been hit by an unidentified projectile off the kingdom's coast.Markets are watching the situation closely, especially since 'for five months, this corridor has become the main alternative route used by Saudi Arabia to bypass disruptions affecting Hormuz thanks to its pipelines linking the east of the country to the Red Sea', notes Gregoire Kounowski, an investment adviser at Norman K.These rebels come from a Shiite political-military movement born in northern Yemen in the early 1990s. Initially, they denounced the political and economic marginalization of their region, as well as Saudi Arabia's growing influence in Yemen. Since 2014, they have controlled part of the country and have fought the government recognized by the international community. Backed by Iran, they are part of the 'axis of resistance', alongside Hezbollah and Hamas.In practical terms, their threats could lead to a lasting closure of the strait, which would represent 'a loss of 4 million barrels per day', emphasizes Frederic Lorec, an oil analyst at AlphaValue.According to him, 'the market continues to view the Houthi threat as a bilateral dispute. A simultaneous closure of the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb would force a detour via the Cape of Good Hope, extending transit times by several weeks.'In recent years, maritime trade in the Red Sea had already been marked by numerous attacks by Somali pirates. According to Lasserre and Pic, authors of Geopolitique des detroits (Le Cavalier Bleu, 2025), nearly 3 100 attacks were recorded between 2007 and 2016, about one-third attributed to Somali pirates. The latter are said to have collected between $339m and $413m in cumulative ransoms.'The financial impact was significant for the shipping industry, particularly given the costs linked to passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait', the authors recall.According to the organization Ocean Beyond Piracy, merchant fleets spent more than $750m in 2012 to adapt to this threat: rerouting, higher risk premiums, faster sailing speeds, and stronger insurance coverage.So while today's navigation difficulties are not entirely unprecedented, a blockage, even partial, combined with tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, could have far more lasting consequences for global trade.A few years ago, the deployment of military forces did help push back Somali pirates, but such a response today could risk widening the conflict across the entire region.In September 2023, a rail bypass project for the Red Sea was presented at the G20 summit. It aimed in particular to link ports on India's west coast to the Emirati port of Fujairah, on the Arabian Sea, before connecting, via the United Arab Emirates' rail network, to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel and then the Mediterranean.The project has nevertheless run into several difficulties. In particular, it was poorly received by Turkey, which is promoting its own trade route between the Arabian Sea and Europe. In Jordan, it is also presented as a 'Zionist land bridge'. Saudi Arabia is nonetheless said to have committed to invest €20bn in this corridor.'Even if the infrastructure is built, the real test will be carriers' interest. Outside crisis periods, will they be willing to take a route that imposes two transshipment breaks and crosses regions that are also exposed to geopolitical tensions, notably near Israel, but also around Iran?'In the absence of a credible alternative, the Houthis therefore hold major strategic leverage over one of the main arteries of global trade.