Babcock hit by Type 31 frigate program cost overrun, shares plunge

The British engineering and defense group posted full-year results marked by an exceptional £140m charge tied to the Type 31 frigate program. Markets were disappointed: the stock fell more than 6.5% in London, the biggest decliner in the FTSE 100.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/22/2026 at 06:01 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Babcock reported net profit attributable to shareholders of £211.2m for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, down 14.5% from £247.1m a year earlier. Consensus had been more optimistic, looking for £265m.



Reported earnings per share (EPS) came in at 42.1 pence, versus 49.1 pence a year earlier, a 14.3% decline.



Group revenue rose to £5.18bn (slightly above the £5.16bn consensus), up 7.2% year over year on a reported basis. At constant exchange rates, growth reached 8%, driven in particular by the Nuclear and Aviation businesses.



By contrast, EBITDA, calculated under the group definition used for its bank covenants, totaled £380m, versus £438.6m a year earlier, down 13.4%.



A similar trend played out in underlying operating profit, which fell 19% to £293.3m due to a £140m charge related to the Type 31 contract, covering the remaining cost of the program.



Cash generation, however, improved sharply: underlying free cash flow reached £261.8m, up 70.7%, helped by stronger operating cash flow and lower exceptional contributions to pension plans.



The balance sheet also continued to strengthen, with net debt reduced to £329m (vs £373.3m a year earlier).



Against this backdrop, the board is proposing an annual dividend of 7.5 pence per share, up 15% from the 6.5 pence paid for the prior fiscal year.



"Against an increasingly uncertain geopolitical backdrop, Babcock continued to make strategic and operational progress. We delivered solid underlying growth, improved our margins and generated robust cash, while winning major contracts that further strengthen our position in the defense and nuclear markets," CEO David Lockwood said.



Babcock also said its expectations for fiscal 2027 are unchanged. The group reiterated its medium-term guidance, targeting mid-single-digit average organic revenue growth, an underlying operating margin of at least 9% and average underlying operating cash conversion of at least 80%.



Analysts stick with Buy ratings



In response to the release, Panmure Liberum (in collaboration with Agency Partners) reaffirmed its Buy rating on Babcock, with its price target unchanged at 1,076 pence.

The analyst highlighted results supported by a better-than-expected second-half performance, with second-half EPS of 32 pence versus a preliminary estimate of 29 pence. The broker also pointed to the strength of the Nuclear and Aviation divisions, where second-half revenue and profit exceeded its forecasts.



The note also cited an order book of £9.8bn that does not yet include a full renewal of the FMSP (Future Maritime Support Programme) contract, which could support the group’s future visibility.



At Jefferies, analyst David Farrell also reiterated his Buy call on Babcock, with a price target unchanged at 1,400 pence.

The broker said the 2026 results were in line with the May update and reflected good operating momentum, including a 70-basis-point increase in the EBITA margin and underlying EBITA that was 11% above the consensus level seen a year earlier.



Jefferies said the group still has several levers to improve operating performance in FY2027 and beyond, while multiyear opportunities in defense nuclear, defense programs and clean energy could support medium-term growth.



Jefferies also noted that nearly 70% of expected FY2027 revenue is already covered by contracts, limiting immediate exposure to uncertainty tied to the UK defense investment plan.



Finally, RBC Europe also reaffirmed its Outperform rating on Babcock International Group, with a price target unchanged at 1,400 pence, likewise pointing to results with "no significant surprises." The broker cited beats versus consensus on sales, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS.



The note said the additional £140m provision related to the Type 31 program is unchanged, with cash costs expected to be recognized progressively over the life of the contract.



According to the broker, FY27 guidance is unchanged and broadly in line with consensus, while medium-term targets were reiterated.