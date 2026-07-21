Bachem surges after an investment... smaller than expected

Bachem is drawing strong interest on the Zurich stock exchange (+8.75%, at 76.40 Swiss francs) after announcing it has signed an agreement to supply significant volumes of peptides.

With this in mind, the company, which provides services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, will invest more than 500m Swiss francs (around €530m) in its Sisslerfeld site project in Switzerland.



This strategic collaboration includes upfront payments as well as long-term commitments. The start of commercial production at the new Sisslerfeld site is expected in 2030.



For Jefferies, this 500m Swiss franc investment is well below the roughly 1bn Swiss francs previously linked to the broader development of the Sisslerfeld site.



Analysts believe this announcement may represent only the first phase of a larger investment program, even if it suggests a scaling back of the initial expansion plans.



Jefferies' recommendation on Bachem is underperform, with a target price of 52 Swiss francs.