Aircraft sales, service revenue, and a growing ecosystem continue to push Cirrus Aircraft Limited forward, but investors seem unconvinced.

Published on 07/13/2026 at 06:35 am EDT - Modified on 07/13/2026 at 08:39 am EDT

It's safe to say that governments are spending more on defense than they have in decades, and general aviation is one of the clearest places that money is landing.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reports that world military expenditure hit 2.9 trillion USD in 2025, the 11th consecutive year of growth. According to NATO, all 32 member states cleared the 2.8% of GDP defense spending threshold last year, European allies and Canada alone experienced a near-20% y/y jump in a single year for defense expenditure.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s FY 2026-46 Aerospace Forecast, total general aviation hours flown will grow 25.5% y/y through 2046, from 29.0m in 2024 to 36.4m by 2046, with the turbine fleet, which is the total number of turbine engines used across the aircraft, compounding at 2.6% annually. That potential growth could convert into a balance sheet asset.

Headquartered in Duluth, US, Cirrus Aircraft operates within this landscape. The company builds and sells piston aircraft (the SR Series) and single-engine turbine jets (the Vision Jet). It also manages support, including providing parts, maintenance, warranties, and training through Cirrus Services. The company runs as a single reporting segment.

It sells to over 36 countries, with close-to-customer hubs in the US, UK and France, and leans on a network of over 700 training partners and service centers worldwide to keep customers flying.

Jets fuel growth

Revenue over FY 25 rose 13.1% y/y to USD 1.4bn from USD 1.2bn, propelled by substantial growth from the sale of aircraft and a hike in service revenue. Operating margin nudged up to 13% from 12.8%. A 20bp improvement will not grab headlines, but it matters because 2025 included the roll-out the new G7+ aircraft platform, apart from ongoing supply chain cost pressure. Cirrus managed to improve production without giving back margin.

Net profit climbed 15% y/y to USD 138.9m, up from USD 120.7m. Profit grew slightly faster than sales because the Vision Jet business earned better margins and the services division expanded faster than the aircraft business.

Operating cash flow declined to USD 146m from USD 164.5m as inventory increased and tax payments rose. That is not a problem yet, but it is a metric worth watching given the management’s plans to expand production capacity. Meanwhile, the backlog remained above 1,000 aircraft, suggesting demand is running ahead of what the company can deliver.

Cheap thrills?

Cirrus’ stock is trading at HKD 35.8 (USD 4.6) down 22.8% over the past 12 months and below its 52-week high of HKD 76.5 (USD 9.8). That is a sharp disconnect from a business that just posted double-digit revenue and earnings growth, suggesting investors are worrying more about what happens next.

Cirrus trades at10.2x forward FY 26 earnings, well below its three-year average multiple of 13.1x. A discount of that size usually signals concern about future growth, margins, or the economic cycle. The market seems unconvinced that the current pace of growth can continue indefinitely.

Analysts disagree with that view. All three analysts covering the stock have “Buy” ratings, and the average target price of USD 8.1 (HKD 63.5) implies 72.7% upside potential. That gap is hard to ignore, since it highlights the difference between what analysts expect and what investors are willing to believe.

Clouds on the horizon

The bigger questions sit outside the company. Aircraft purchases can slow if economic confidence weakens, and supply-chain disruptions remain a constant headache. Rising production costs, execution risks around expansion plans, and softer cash generation are also worth watching. Demand looks encouraging, but converting orders into deliveries without sacrificing margins is the challenge that matters most.