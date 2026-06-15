BAE Systems and NEC Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding to implement active cyber defense (ACD) solutions for the Japanese government.

This memorandum of understanding reflects both organizations' commitment to collaborate across various sectors, extending beyond the defense domain.



Under the terms of this agreement, BAE Systems and NEC will support the Japanese government's cybersecurity through the joint development, implementation, and delivery of ACD solutions.



By combining their complementary strengths, the companies will strive to provide a pragmatic, technically robust solution aligned with national security priorities.



Furthermore, BAE Systems and NEC will explore the establishment of a commercial collaboration framework aimed at bringing together stakeholders from the cybersecurity and national security sectors of the UK and Japan to foster collective cyber resilience.



"As a long-standing provider of cyber and digital solutions to government organizations worldwide, we recognize the importance of leveraging the best technologies to meet our customers' needs and adapt to their operational environments," said Andrea Thompson, Group Managing Director of BAE Systems Digital Intelligence.