BAE Systems Australia announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Raytheon Australia, General Dynamics Mission Systems, and Thales to create a collaborative team dedicated to developing the combat system for the SSN-AUKUS conventionally armed nuclear attack submarines.
The partnership aims to design and integrate a tri-national control system based on General Dynamics' AN/BYG-1 open architecture, already used on Australian Collins submarines and several US classes. The goal is to accelerate the introduction of interoperable capabilities while reducing industrial and labor risks.
Craig Lockhart, CEO of BAE Systems Australia, believes that this agreement strengthens Australia's operational sovereignty and industrial capabilities.
The partners plan to maximize local participation and skills transfer within the AUKUS framework.
BAE Systems plc is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing and marketing defense and aerospace systems and equipment. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products and services:
- land-based equipment: combat vehicles, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, munitions, etc.;
- electronic communication, navigation, and simulation systems. The group also offers ship and boat repair services;
- aeronautical and marine equipment: aircraft, watercraft, submarines, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (26.8%), Europe (6.6%), the United States (47.7%), Saudi Arabia (11%), Australia (4.4%), Asia/Pacific (1.3%), Qatar (1%), Canada (0.7%) and other (0.5%).
