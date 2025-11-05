BAE Systems Australia announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Raytheon Australia, General Dynamics Mission Systems, and Thales to create a collaborative team dedicated to developing the combat system for the SSN-AUKUS conventionally armed nuclear attack submarines.



The partnership aims to design and integrate a tri-national control system based on General Dynamics' AN/BYG-1 open architecture, already used on Australian Collins submarines and several US classes. The goal is to accelerate the introduction of interoperable capabilities while reducing industrial and labor risks.



Craig Lockhart, CEO of BAE Systems Australia, believes that this agreement strengthens Australia's operational sovereignty and industrial capabilities.



The partners plan to maximize local participation and skills transfer within the AUKUS framework.