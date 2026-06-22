BAE Systems Australia Wins a $2.5bn Contract for an Arctic Radar System in Canada

The group will support the Australian and Canadian governments in deploying a long-range surveillance system designed to strengthen threat detection across North America.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/22/2026 at 03:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

BAE Systems Australia said an export agreement has been reached between Australia and Canada to deliver an Arctic over-the-horizon radar capability, under what it described as the largest defense export contract ever signed by Australia.



The company will serve as the program’s industrial partner and will leverage over-the-horizon radar technology developed over more than 40 years. The capability uses high-frequency electromagnetic waves reflected off the ionosphere to detect objects thousands of kilometers away.



BAE Systems Australia will draw on its experience with the JORN (Jindalee Operational Radar Network), used in particular by the Australian Defense Force for surveillance, border protection, and disaster-relief operations.



The agreement also calls for deeper cooperation between Australia and Canada to develop these capabilities in response to emerging threats, while creating export opportunities for the defense and technology industries in both countries.