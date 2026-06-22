BAE Systems Australia said an export agreement has been reached between Australia and Canada to deliver an Arctic over-the-horizon radar capability, under what it described as the largest defense export contract ever signed by Australia.
The company will serve as the program’s industrial partner and will leverage over-the-horizon radar technology developed over more than 40 years. The capability uses high-frequency electromagnetic waves reflected off the ionosphere to detect objects thousands of kilometers away.
BAE Systems Australia will draw on its experience with the JORN (Jindalee Operational Radar Network), used in particular by the Australian Defense Force for surveillance, border protection, and disaster-relief operations.
The agreement also calls for deeper cooperation between Australia and Canada to develop these capabilities in response to emerging threats, while creating export opportunities for the defense and technology industries in both countries.
BAE Systems plc is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing and marketing defense and aerospace systems and equipment. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products and services:
- land-based equipment: combat vehicles, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, munitions, etc.;
- electronic communication, navigation, and simulation systems. The group also offers ship and boat repair services;
- aeronautical and marine equipment: aircraft, watercraft, submarines, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (27.8%), Europe (7.8%), United States (46.4%), Saudi Arabia (10.0%), Australia (4.5%), Asia-Pacific (1.3%), Qatar (0.9%), Canada (0.8%) and other (0.5%).
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