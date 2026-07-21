BAE Systems, Boeing and Saab team up to train Royal Air Force pilots

The three defense contractors have formalized their partnership to offer a new fighter pilot training solution in the United Kingdom, with a final assembly line based on British soil.

BAE Systems said it has signed a partnership agreement with Boeing and Saab to develop a next-generation training offering for the Royal Air Force (RAF), built around Boeing's T-7 trainer aircraft. The project notably includes the creation of a final assembly and integration site in the United Kingdom.



The partners believe the offering could create several hundred skilled jobs and draw on a UK supply chain covering the program's entire life cycle, while ensuring the United Kingdom retains sovereignty over the training of its pilots.



The system combines training flights with advanced simulators to prepare pilots for Typhoon and F-35 combat aircraft. Its design is also intended to allow the platform to be adapted for future combat aircraft, including sixth-generation systems.



The T-7 is currently in flight-test with the US Air Force and in April cleared a key program hurdle by receiving authorization to begin initial production ('Milestone C').



Shortly after noon, BAE Systems was up nearly 2.4% in London, while Saab gained 0.55%.