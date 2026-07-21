BAE Systems said it has signed a partnership agreement with Boeing and Saab to develop a next-generation training offering for the Royal Air Force (RAF), built around Boeing's T-7 trainer aircraft. The project notably includes the creation of a final assembly and integration site in the United Kingdom.
The partners believe the offering could create several hundred skilled jobs and draw on a UK supply chain covering the program's entire life cycle, while ensuring the United Kingdom retains sovereignty over the training of its pilots.
The system combines training flights with advanced simulators to prepare pilots for Typhoon and F-35 combat aircraft. Its design is also intended to allow the platform to be adapted for future combat aircraft, including sixth-generation systems.
The T-7 is currently in flight-test with the US Air Force and in April cleared a key program hurdle by receiving authorization to begin initial production ('Milestone C').
Shortly after noon, BAE Systems was up nearly 2.4% in London, while Saab gained 0.55%.
BAE Systems plc is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing and marketing defense and aerospace systems and equipment. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products and services:
- land-based equipment: combat vehicles, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, munitions, etc.;
- electronic communication, navigation, and simulation systems. The group also offers ship and boat repair services;
- aeronautical and marine equipment: aircraft, watercraft, submarines, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (27.8%), Europe (7.8%), United States (46.4%), Saudi Arabia (10.0%), Australia (4.5%), Asia-Pacific (1.3%), Qatar (0.9%), Canada (0.8%) and other (0.5%).
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