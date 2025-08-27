BAE Systems announces the delivery of its 1,000th infrared seeker to Lockheed Martin for integration on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile.



The THAAD seeker provides key detection and guidance capabilities that help protect the United States and its global allies from ballistic missiles.



BAE Systems has designed and manufactured innovative infrared technology for the THAAD interceptor since the program's inception. Guided by advanced sensor technology, THAAD interceptors engage ballistic missiles and can destroy warheads with kinetic force inside and outside the atmosphere.



BAE Systems said that the delivery of the 1,000th THAAD seeker strengthens our collaboration with Lockheed Martin and demonstrates our ability to deliver reliable, next-generation targeting systems on time, enhancing precision strike capabilities to counter emerging threats.