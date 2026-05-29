BAE Systems extends gains as Bernstein confirms rating

BAE Systems shares are up about 1% on Friday, bringing their YTD climb to about 20%. The British defense contractor is poised to be a primary beneficiary of the projected increase in the US defense budget for 2027, Bernstein says.

Bernstein maintains its "market perform" rating on BAE Systems, mainaining a target price of 2,050 pence.



Given its significant exposure to the US market, BAE is expected to capitalize on the White House's shifting budgetary priorities. Key growth areas include space operations, bolstered by the acquisition of Ball Aerospace, as well as naval ship repair and the replenishment of military stockpiles.



Bernstein notes that the rising US defense budget provides several years of visibility for the group's growth, while the expansion of production capacity and strategic positioning in high-growth segments remain the primary drivers of development.