BAE Systems has announced the start of construction of a new £3.3m paint facility at its Govan shipyard in Glasgow. The project is part of a modernization program of more than £360m covering the Govan and Scotstoun sites.
Specifically, the 1,100 m² building will make it possible to paint up to four ship blocks at the same time, including the largest sections, to optimize the use of production space and support the build tempo for Type 26 frigates.
'This new facility is a significant step in our ongoing investment in Glasgow's shipyards,' said Simon Lister, managing director of BAE Systems' Naval Ships business, emphasizing that it will strengthen production efficiency and the group's ability to deliver Type 26 frigates 'at a sustained pace and to the highest quality standards'.
Commissioning of the new facility is scheduled by the end of the year.
In the meantime, BAE Systems shares were trading near flat in London in mid-afternoon, around 1,810 pence.
BAE Systems plc is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing and marketing defense and aerospace systems and equipment. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products and services:
- land-based equipment: combat vehicles, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, munitions, etc.;
- electronic communication, navigation, and simulation systems. The group also offers ship and boat repair services;
- aeronautical and marine equipment: aircraft, watercraft, submarines, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (27.8%), Europe (7.8%), United States (46.4%), Saudi Arabia (10.0%), Australia (4.5%), Asia-Pacific (1.3%), Qatar (0.9%), Canada (0.8%) and other (0.5%).
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