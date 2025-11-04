BAE Systems announces a contract with PMB Defence Engineering to evaluate the integration of its nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery technology into the design of nuclear submarines for the SSN-AUKUS program, led by the UK and Australia.



This agreement extends the cooperation between PMB and the UK Ministry of Defense on this technology, which is set to replace lead-acid batteries.



NiZn batteries offer approximately twice the energy capacity of current systems. BAE Systems, the Submarine Delivery Agency, and PMB are continuing their collaboration on the Astute-class and SSN-AUKUS submarines.



Craig Lockhart, Managing Director of BAE Systems Australia, believes that this contract "strengthens Australian industry participation" in the program, while Stephen Faulkner, CEO of PMB, sees it as "an important step for local innovation."





