BAE Systems is set to invest EUR50m into venture capital funds dedicated to supporting emerging European companies specializing in defense technologies.

These investments are in line with the company's long-standing strategy of investing in future technologies and represent the second phase of its Launchpad program.



A total of €25m will be allocated to two funds managed by Expeditions and Lakestar. Both funds are instrumental in shaping the future of defense innovation across Europe.



"As a major defense enterprise, we have always placed great importance on the skills and ingenuity of startups, and these latest investments demonstrate our commitment to supporting their contribution to the development of tomorrow's technologies," said Dave Ewing, Head of Technology Commercialization at BAE Systems.



"Building on our long-standing investment in innovation, we recently created Launchpad, a win-win program aimed at commercializing some of our defense technologies while supporting startups capable of bringing innovative solutions to the defense sector. This new initiative confirms our determination to achieve this objective."