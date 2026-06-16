These investments follow the company's long-standing strategy of investing in future technologies and represent the second phase of its Launchpad program.
A total of €25m will be invested in two funds managed by Expeditions and Lakestar. Both funds are helping to shape the future of defense innovation in Europe.
"As a major defense company, we have always placed great importance on the skills and ingenuity of startups, and these latest investments demonstrate our commitment to supporting them as they contribute to the development of tomorrow's technologies," said Dave Ewing, Head of Technology Commercialization at BAE Systems.
"Building on our long-standing investment in innovation, we recently created Launchpad, a win-win program aimed at commercializing some of our defense technologies while supporting startups capable of bringing innovative solutions to the defense sector. This new initiative confirms our determination to achieve this goal."
BAE Systems plc is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing and marketing defense and aerospace systems and equipment. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products and services:
- land-based equipment: combat vehicles, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, munitions, etc.;
- electronic communication, navigation, and simulation systems. The group also offers ship and boat repair services;
- aeronautical and marine equipment: aircraft, watercraft, submarines, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (27.8%), Europe (7.8%), United States (46.4%), Saudi Arabia (10.0%), Australia (4.5%), Asia-Pacific (1.3%), Qatar (0.9%), Canada (0.8%) and other (0.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.