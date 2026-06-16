BAE Systems makes landmark investment to support European defense startups

BAE Systems is set to invest €50m in venture capital funds dedicated to supporting young European companies specializing in defense technologies.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/16/2026 at 08:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These investments follow the company's long-standing strategy of investing in future technologies and represent the second phase of its Launchpad program.



A total of €25m will be invested in two funds managed by Expeditions and Lakestar. Both funds are helping to shape the future of defense innovation in Europe.



"As a major defense company, we have always placed great importance on the skills and ingenuity of startups, and these latest investments demonstrate our commitment to supporting them as they contribute to the development of tomorrow's technologies," said Dave Ewing, Head of Technology Commercialization at BAE Systems.



"Building on our long-standing investment in innovation, we recently created Launchpad, a win-win program aimed at commercializing some of our defense technologies while supporting startups capable of bringing innovative solutions to the defense sector. This new initiative confirms our determination to achieve this goal."